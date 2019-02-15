15 Years Old Girl Married Off To 56 Years Drunkard Retrieved In Anambra State With Her Baby

This was the post by the man who rescued her Prince Gwamnishu Emefiele Harrison ·

UPDATE: RE: 15YRS OLD MISS CHINWE

I promise to # RetrieveChinwe and I kept to my promise.

# Correction : Her baby is six months old and not one year. Igwilo's family married a nursing mother.

# Handed over to Ministry of Women and Child Welfare Anambra State.

Thanks to Commissioner Ministry of Women and Child Welfare Anambra State, Barr. Ajuebor Favour Kene Ezika Efficient Grace Ume Anwulika E. Udanoh Young Boss and Nigeria Police Anambra command for their quick response.

They alleged Izuchukwu Igwilo is 25yrs old and a Business man base in Lagos 😂 😂]

The mantle has been handed over to the ministry. They are trained and strongly believe they will deliver.