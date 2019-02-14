14 Years Old Girl Cuts Off Penis Of Rapist In Katsina State

Published:

Information obtained by the police from the Kankara General Hospital, Katsina State, led to the arrest of a suspected rapist, whose manhood was allegedly severed by his victim.



The suspect, Bishir Yau, of Yargase village, was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment after which information about his alleged atrocities leaked to the police.



According to the police, the 30-year-old suspect allegedly lured his 14-year-old victim residing in the same compound with him to a nearby uncompleted building, where he repeatedly raped her.



It was learnt that the victim struggled unsuccessfully to free herself from Yau’s grip and reportedly brought out a razor blade with which she cut off her assailant’s manhood.



The police already charged Yau with rape under Section 283 of the Penal Code.



The suspect, who is currently on bail, has been directed to appear before a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court on April 4, 2019, for arraignment.



The police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court on Friday that investigation into the case had been completed.



The presiding Magistrate, Fadila Dikko, directed that Yau should appear before her.

