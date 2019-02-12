12 Children Initiated Into Secret Cult In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police said the gender section of the command had commenced investigation into the allegation of the initiation of 12 children into an unlawful secret society, the ‘Awawa Boys’.

Imohimi, who said two arrests had been made, confirmed that a guidance and counselling worker attached to a public school in the Egan area of Igando, Lagos, saw the initiation mark on the jaw of a pupil.

He added that when the pupil was debriefed, she mentioned others with similar marks and confessed to taking the other pupils for initiation into the secret group.

He said, “I have directed the gender section of the command to carefully investigate the allegation of initiation into an unlawful society involving 12 children, whose ages range between eight and 16 years; the 16-year-old being the oldest and the only female among them.

“The children were discovered to have been initiated into a nefarious association by a guidance counsellor attached to a public school in Egan, Igando, Lagos, who saw a mark on the jaw of a pupil. She immediately debriefed the pupil, who mentioned the others with similar marks.

“The oldest among the children revealed that she took the rest of the pupils for initiation and that the symbol on their jaws was that of the notorious ‘Awawa Boys’. Two adult suspects behind the initiation are already in police custody and are helping police investigation.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the ‘Awawa Boys’ for prosecution.”

Share This