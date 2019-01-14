Woman Sues Company For Sex Vibrator Failure

Published:

A 25-year-old Norwichian lady, Ms Cassie Espin, has slammed a sex toy company after a battery of the new finger vibrator she bought for her sexual pleasure exploded.



According to reports, Esplin bought the vibrator from an online retailer Lovehoney.co.uk at a discounted price of £4 British pounds, reduced from £12.





According to her, she bought the vibrator on the recommendation of a friend during January sales.



The lady claimed that when she picked the vibrator up, the battery pack flew out with a force hitting the ceiling leaving a black mark.



She claimed the battery landed on her top, scorched her jumper and left a mark on her chest when it exploded.



“Thank God I was not using it; It could have caused some damage. I jumped out of my skin; I was in so much shock.



“I just thought `Oh my god, what has just happened’. I was holding it close to my face and it could have hit my eyes. I could have been blinded by a £4 sex toy.



“I was going to try it for the first time and it made a really loud bang. I just froze. I was so shocked.



“As soon as I put the batteries in, it just exploded in my hand; part of it hit the ceiling and landed on my chest,” she said.



However, a spokesman of the company said this was the first time the organisation is receiving such complaint about the product.



According to him, the company takes all customers’ complaints seriously, adding that the company offers all customers a refund if they complain that a product is faulty.



He said the company had spoken with the complainant and was making arrangement to collect the product for further testing

Share This