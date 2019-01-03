Woman Kills Her Four Kids ,Hid Their Bodies For A Week

Published:

Zimbabwean Policemen

A mother of four has handed herself over to police after she allegedly killed her children and hid their bodies for almost a week in her room.



According to iHarare, the unidentified woman called her family members and asked them to search her rented one-room apartment in Klarinet in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, Zimbabwe.



Upon their search, her family members discovered the bodies of the children, aged 11 months to eight years, wrapped in blankets.



Police revealed that the woman may have slept with the remains of her children for days, before confessing.





Mpumalanga police spokesman, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said they are investigating a case of four counts of murder.



“The 30-year-old mother and her children, two girls and two boys, were last seen on 26 December, when all seemed well at the time,” he said.



Hlathi confirmed that the woman had handed herself over to the police and would soon be charged to the Witbank Magistrates Court.

