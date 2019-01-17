Woman Docked For Selling Her Baby For N200,000

Published:

A Minna Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, ordered the remand of 23-year-old woman, Blessing Aluma, docked for allegedly selling her one-week-old baby for N200,000.



Aluma was also arraigned for allegedly selling her friend’s 15 month-old daughter for N250,000.



The defendant was docked alongside Oludare Prince, both of Passali Giri, Abuja, on a three-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy, attempted kidnapping and child trafficking. The prosecutor, ASP Gunduma Ibrahim, told the court that Aluma conspired with Prince to sell her own baby to one Mrs Nkechi Udo of Tunga Maje, Abuja, for N200, 000.



When the charges were read, the first accused pleaded guilty, while the second pleaded not guilty.



The prosecutor, however, prayed the court to reserve sentencing to allow the accused persons lead police to the alleged buyer, so as to secure the release of the babies. Magistrate Fati Wushishi ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter until Feb. 11, for further mention.

