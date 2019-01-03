Withdraw From Presidential Race Now...APC Tells Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the election.



The organisation based their call on the allegation by the Atiku Campaign Organisation that members of the family of the President owned substantial shares in Etisalat and Keystone Bank.



In a statement on Wednesday, spokesman for the PMBCO, Festus Keyamo, said the denial by Etisalat and Keystone Bank’s investors that the family members of Buhari had nothing to do with both companies was another indication of the fast-collapsing campaign of Atiku and that of the PDP.



The statement said, “The result of the fact-check, which was published in some news outlets, clearly shows the depth of desperation, deceit and debauchery to which the Atiku campaign has sunk.



“They have no moral compass, no scruples, no direction in their present attempt to smear just everyone in sight in order to run a campaign of ‘we-are-all-corrupt.’



“Rather than respect the feelings of Nigerians by offering clear-cut responses to straightforward allegations of tax-evasion, grand corruption in and out of office, impending sealed indictment waiting for him in the US, Atiku Abubakar has decided to drag the world down with him as he goes down in a blaze of infamy. He has decided to go wild with wild, unsubstantiated allegations against the President and Vice-President, throwing caution to the wind in the process.



“This is the classic hallmark of a sinking campaign boat, clutching at straws, as Nigerians have woken up to the realisation that these are deceitful people who have nothing to offer.”



The group recalled how the PDP’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, allegedly reeled out false statistics with a straight face during the Vice-Presidential debate.



The group said, “Till today, he has not apologised to Nigerians for taking them for a ride. It is a real shame.”



The organisation called on Atiku and the PDP to apologise to Nigerians, especially the family of the President for “adopting this unwholesome tactics and telling tales by moonlight that have clearly backfired.”



It said, “The public space is now full of jokes about President Buhari buying the whole of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the National Stadium and even the Presidential Villa. Instead of making a mockery of a serious campaign with such infantile lies, Atiku Abubakar should admit it is all over for him and the PDP, throw in the towel and endorse the candidacy of President Buhari.”

