We Only Recognise Onnoghen As CJN .. NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association has said it will only recognise Onnoghen as the CJN.



It also ordered its members across the country to boycott the courts on Tuesday and Wednesday in protest against Onnoghen’s suspension.



Rising from its emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee on Monday, the NBA said due process was not followed by Buhari in suspending Onnoghen and swearing in of Muhammad as the acting CJN.



The NBA also set up a committee led by two former Presidents of the association, Chief Wole Olanipekun and Abubakar Mahmud, to liaise with lawyers serving in the Buhari administration with a view to finding a solution to the problem.

