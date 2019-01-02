We Did Not Seize Container Full Of American Dollars At Apapa Port...Customs

Published:

The Nigeria Customs Services, through it's spokesman, Joseph Attah has debunked news trending in the social media that one of the recently seized 40 containers by Customs along Apapa road contains United States dollars.

440 pump action riffles intercepted by Customs Attah, who made this known to the media during a press briefing in Lagos, stated that the falsehood was created by some people who do not have the real information about the content of the containers.

He further explained that the container was fully loaded with tramadol and other pain killer drugs and not dollars. He stated: “I want to state clearly that the 40 containers seized in Apapa were containing dreaded tramadol and other pain killer drugs, not dollars.”

Seme Coordinator Attah also warned that this false information and fabricated lies can bring about panic in the country’s political system if not tamed. “We have never seized any container containing American dollars. This kind of fabrication is false, misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic on the polity,” he added.

