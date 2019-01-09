Violence Mars APC Gubernatorial Rally In Lagos State

Published:

Sporadic gunshots by security operatives brought to an abrupt end, the official flag-off of the campaign of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the SkyPower Ground, Ikeja GRA in Lagos on Tuesday.



The sporadic gunshots started when some hoodlums suspected to belong to different factions of the National Union Road and Transportation Workers (NURTW) engaged in brawl.



The basis for the fight could not be ascertained but in an effort to curtail it, security forces including Police and Civil Defence officers shot into the air to disperse the surging crowd. The officers also fired canisters to nip the brewing crisis in the bud.



However, the crisis still degenerated with both sides of the feuding gangs throwing bottles, woods, stones and other dangerous weapons.



The gunshots went unabated and that led to commotion with man party members running helter-skelter.



Some members who noticed that the main entrance to the venue of the rally has been blocked quickly dashed for the fence by jumping from the venue to Oba Akinjobi road.



It was observed that a number of the party members sustained injuries while some of the hoodlums who were arrested were dragged into police vehicles.



In the ensuing commotion, multiple sources confirmed that popular chieftain of the Lagos NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya otherwise known as Oluomo was reportedly attacked.



However, efforts to reach him for clarification on his mobile lines proved abortive, as he was unreachable at the time of filing this report.

