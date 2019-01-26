US Embassy Condemns Suspension Of CJN Onnoghen Few Days To Election

Published:

The United States Embasy in Nigeria has reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen ,few days to the general election.



Here is the statement issued by the Embassy



“The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections,” the statement read.



“We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch.



That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.



“We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria.



Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.”

