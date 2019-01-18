Two Church Security Guards Arrested Over Missing Female Pants

Published:

Two Church security guards were on Wednesday, arrested by the men of the Ondo state police command over the disappearance of two underwear belonging to the daughter of the clergy in charge of the church.



The two suspects, Samuel Linus and Adekunle Ogundana, who were on night duty were alleged to have removed the underwear spread within the church vicarage by the young lady around 9 pm and disappear before dawn.



It was gathered that the young lady raised the alarm around 6 am the following day after discovering that the two pants spread on the line at the back of her room had disappeared while the security had left the compound for their homes.





The young lady raised the alarm while the clergy summoned the two security guards who denied the allegation before they were handed over to the police.



While one of the suspects, Ogundana said he was sick throughout the night battling with ulcer, while Linus said there was no strange movement in the church premises and the vicarage in the night.





Linus said: “The only strange thing I noticed during the night was the barking of the dog in the middle of the night. i moved to the place but there was no strange movement.



“I was surprised when I was called about the development because I have no business with pants or underwear ”



The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Femi Joseph, said the command has begun the investigation into the disappearance of the young lady underwear, while the two suspects would remain in police custody.

