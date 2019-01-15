Tragedy:NTA Female Newscaster,Son Die In Road Accident

Published:

Amina Bashir, a presenter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Network Centre, Kaduna and her one-year-old son died Saturday in a road crash.



She was on her way to the NTA TV College in Jos, Plateau State, when the incident occurred.





She was buried Saturday evening in accordance with the Islamic rites.



She is survived by her parents, siblings, husband and children.





Her colleagues described her as kind-hearted, jovial, loving and hardworking.

