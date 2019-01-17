Town Hall Meeting:Let Buhari Speak For Himself..Moderator Cautioned Osinbajo At Debate

Published:

Moderator, Kadriah Ahmed, cautioned Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, asking him to allow President Muhammadu Buhari express his personal view on the authenticity of a video depicting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State allegedly receiving bribes from a contractor.

Osinbajo, who had interjected on several occasions, attempted to bail out his principal who was reluctant to answer the question.

“He can talk for himself,” the moderator retorted.

Buhari later responded, “As I told you, I have seen the clip. I don’t know how much technology was used but can Ganduje fail to trust someone to take it to him? Does he have to take it himself? Smiling? I honestly am overwhelmed. The system has given me some relief; it is in court. It is in the state assembly. So, let them as much as possible deal with it.

“This has received a lot of publicity and I hope by the time I visit Kano for my re-election campaign, there would be some answers from the courts and assembly in Kano State.”

