Tinubu,Oshiomhole,Rotimi Amaechi Absent At Inauguration Of Aisha Buhari's Campaign Organization

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, were absent at the inauguration of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team in Abuja on Thursday.



Also, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, was represented by the Director, Strategic Communications, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN).



No explanation was given for the absence of the party leaders.



The team is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s wife, Aisha, while the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, is the co-chairman.



Buhari, in his speech, said that if re-elected next month, he would sustain the current ‘change’ mantra of the All Progressives Congress.



He asked the team to embark on door-to-door campaigns, adding that women and youths had vital roles to play in political campaigns.



Buhari said, “In carrying out this assignment, I expect from members of this team the same loyalty and support, which you exhibited in 2015. Let us remind Nigerians about our plans, our good work and achievements.”



Speaking, Aisha said the primary aim of the team was to support the main campaign council headed by her husband.



“It will operate as a sister body with necessary legwork and outreach and will mobilise women and youths across the country.”



The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.), who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Buhari Support Organisation, called for unity of purpose to rescue Nigeria from those he described as “selfish.”



Keyamo stated that with the inauguration of the APC’s campaign council, the opposition was already shivering because the council would adequately market Buhari.

