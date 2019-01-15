Man Gives Reasons For Killing His Wife And Two Sons In Benin

Published:

The Edo State Police Command, on Monday, paraded Uwaila Idehen, the 35-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and two sons in Benin.



The incident occurred on Sunday at Ovbioge village in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.



Uwaila, who confessed to killing the victims, said he did not know what came over him when he carried out the act.



He stated that he bought the double-barrelled gun from a late police officer, got a licence for it and was using it for hunting.



Uwaila said, “I am a tipper driver. We are two in my family, my elder sister and me. I am 35 years old. My wife had three children for me, a girl and two boys. The girl is six years and the boys were three and two years old, respectively.



“I don’t know what came over me and I was not drunk. Due to the nature of my job, my wife always accused me of having affairs with other women, but it is not true.



“Anytime she saw me with my female customers, she would start an argument with me, but I always assured her that there was nothing like that and that my concern was how to take care of the three kids we had together.



“I always walked away whenever she provoked me; but on Sunday, I didn’t know what came over me. Instead of just leaving the house, I picked up my gun and shot through the door and the bullets pierced through the plywood door and hit my wife and the two boys. The girl narrowly escaped.”



The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspect would be charged for outright murder and perhaps unlawful possession of firearm.



A total of 110 suspects arrested for various crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, murder and child theft, were also paraded by Odumosu.

