Surrender To Police ..Shehu Sani Advises Dino Melaye

Senator Shehu Sani has advised Senator Dino Melaye to submit himself to police with his legal team.

The Police on Friday stormed the Maitama residence of Senator Dino Melaye, seeking to arrest him.

This is happening two days after the Senator representing Kogi West raised the alarm that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, had plans to arrest and poison him to death.

Reacting, Shehu Sani in a tweet said,”The police should end the siege on Senator Dino’s House and the Senator should voluntarily present himself to the police with his legal team.The Gaza treatment is unhelpful to the image of the Police,the Government and the nation”.

