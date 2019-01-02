Successful Looking Young Man Commits Suicide A Day After New Year

Published:

A successful looking unidentified young man has reportedly taken his life today few hours into the new year .



This was how one Ms Mercy Makinde posted the story on her Facebook wall





"This fresh young man left this world this morning after leaving the suicide note below on his page.



Report has it that he took his own life by drinking sniper insecticide this morning because he was battling Marital Crisis!



Let’s pay attention to the people around us and even their social media post. After dropping this note below some people came on and commented without reading caption like I sometimes do personally . Now I’m wondering , if someone had read and picked up the message immediately , could he have been saved??? I honestly don’t know!



How would his Mother and Wife feel right now? Only God can console them.



Please if you feel hopeless and helpless right now especially with all the buzz about new year and you feel yours is just too bleak and that leaves you feeling weary please reach out and talk to someone right now...seek help immediately ! Suicide is never an option !





Okay there is a twist to this last respect ppl give to their loved ones when gone ..... Black as signs of sadness ..but in my case please Rock WHITE Cos i love this colour so much . to all have made smiled and to those i have pissed off trust me im only being Human. Enikorewa i love u so much , Eriayo u name sums it all up u are truly d reason for my Joy . Omobolanle ajoke u know i care .. Moradeke my mum may my God heal u and to my in-Laws Stay Blessed Always ❤"

