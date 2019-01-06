Stop Using My Hair For Campaigns,Shehu Sani Tells El Rufai's Wife

Published:

Kaduna State Senator Shehu Sani has urged the wife of Governor Nasir El Rufai to stop using his hair in her campaigns.



The Senator made this in a post on his Facebook page posted below



"I appeal to Mr Governor (El Rufai) to caution his wife to stop talking about my hair everywhere she goes on campaigns. Everywhere she goes its all about my hair.Its not my fault if her man is not blessed with hair.I consider it as hate speech.I will report her to Dr Gummi or Council of Imams if she doesn’t stop.Haba Jammaa.".



Senator Sani has not had the best of friendship with El Rufai which led to his departure from the All Progressive Congress (APC)

