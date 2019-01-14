Saraki Visits Victims Of Attack In Family Quarters

Published:

Hoodlums have invaded the Agbaji area of Ilorin, where the family residence of the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, is located.



No fewer than 11 people were reportedly injured when the hoodlums invaded the area and damaged 50 vehicles on Sunday.



Also, Solagberu and Aliagan mosques, as well as about five buildings in the area were damaged during the attack.



The incident, according to residents of the area, started at about 11.30am when armed thugs stormed the area and shot into the air to scare people away.



According to the President of Agbaji Development Association, Alhaji Olanrewaju Yusuf, the thugs were led by some stalwarts of an opposition party.



Yusuf claimed that one of the victims of the attack, a seven-year-old, died.



He said, “We learnt that a boy in Ode Alausa, just opposite this house (Saraki’s homestead), who was hit by a bullet has died. His name is Abubakare.”



When asked of about age of the boy, he said he was about six or seven years old. However, Yusuf’s claim could not be verified.



He said 11 people, who sustained injuries from gunshots, were taken to the General Hospital, Ilorin, and a private medical facility for treatment.



He said, “The thugs came around 11.30am and shot into the air. In fact, they were provided cover by the police. At least 11 people sustained injuries from bullets, while about 50 cars including that of Imam Aliagan were destroyed.



“The thugs also stole four motorcycles, money and jewelry from shops deserted by their owners”.



The violence, it was gathered, later spread to the Ajikobi and Omoda areas of Ilorin metropolis.



The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council in the state, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar, said the violence was perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress leaders to instill fears in residents ahead of the elections.



The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Tunde Ashaolu, said the incident had validated the alarm raised by the Senate President on threat to his life.



Saraki hurriedly returned to Ilorin from Erin-Ile in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State where he had gone to address a political rally.



Saraki, during his visit to Agbaji quarters, urged his people to remain calm, saying they should not be provoked to carry out a reprisal.



The President of the Senate visited the General Hospital, Ilorin, to sympathise with the victims of the attacks.



The police spokesman in Kwara State, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that he would forward his reaction through an SMS to one of our correspondents. His reaction was still being awaited as of press time.

