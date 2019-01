Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Reverend Dr Alfred Adewale Martins and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, at the World Day of Peace New Year Day Mass held at Lagos Island, on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

