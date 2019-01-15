RRS Police Rescue Man Who Wanted To Commit Suicide At 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos

Published:

A man, who attempted to commit suicide on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, on Tuesday, was rescued by operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad.



The photos, in which the face of the man was blurred were captioned, “Attempted Suicide: RRS officers on patrol along Third Mainland Bridge have prevented a man from jumping into the lagoon in a suicide attempt.”



The security outfit revealed that the man had been handed over to the Adekunle Police Station for investigation.





The man was wearing jeans with a checkered shirt. He seemed a middle-aged man with receding hairline.

