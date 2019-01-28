Robbers Kill Journalist In Abuja

Published:

Armed robbers have attacked and stabbed to death a journalist with the Radio Nigeria, Abuja, Mr Chris Edoga.



The deceased was at his home in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory when the yet-to-be identified hoodlums raided his apartment and stabbed him last Tuesday.



He was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans but he died the next day.



A colleague of the deceased, Kayode Irebi, said Edoga was sleeping when he was awoken by strange noise in his apartment.



On close examination of where the noise was coming from, the deceased saw the unwanted guests carting away his television set as well as other personal effects.



Irebi said, “Edoga was sleeping and woke up to find unknown people ransacking his property; on seeing that he had woken up, the hoodlums attacked and stabbed him with a knife in the head and the stomach.



“He suffered a ruptured intestine and was subsequently rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, but he was not operated on until 24 hours later. He died during the surgical procedure.”



It was learnt that hoodlums had been terrorising residents of Gwagwalada area in the last two months.



The hoodlums are said to often operate in groups and armed with automatic weapons and machetes.



A victim, who gave her name simply as Kehinde, said the criminals robbed the residents of a street along the old Kutunku area last week, carting away property and money.



Narrating her experience on Sunday, Kehinde, who is a radio presenter, said the gang scaled the fence into her residence, cut the iron doors and raided the four apartments within the compound.



“They cut the iron burglary door and stole the 42-inch television set in my living room, the 35-inch television set in the bedroom, my laptop, phones and N15,000. They also attacked the other three apartments, taking away home appliances and other personal effects. I was so scared,” she stated.



Another victim of a similar attack, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the police did not show up throughout the four-hour ordeal, adding that despite lodging a report about the incident in the morning, no police operative visited the scene of the attack.



Reacting to the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said the command had strengthened its presence in Gwagwalada, adding that investigation had commenced into the robbery attacks in the area.

