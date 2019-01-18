Rivers,Zamfara Guber Candidates Missing In INEC's Final List

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday released the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates that would participate in the forthcoming general elections.



However, the governorship and National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers and Zamfara states were missing on the list.



Also, a Federal High Court in Abuja had stopped the APC from presenting candidates in Rivers and Zamfara following the inability of the party to resolve its internal crises on the conduct of its primaries.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, in telephone interview yesterday evening, however, said the candidates of the party would be on the ballot for the elections.



Finebone added that the candidates of Rivers APC had just risen from a crucial meeting in Port Harcourt, where the issue of removal of names by INEC was extensively discussed. He was optimistic that candidates of the party would vie and win, “thereby putting the enemies of democracy to shame”.

