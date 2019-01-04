Reject Atiku Abubakar In 2019..Miyetti Allah Tells Nigerians

Published:

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani has called on Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the 2019 polls.

The group’s National President, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He accused Atiku of trying to destabilise the country, using the latest Amnesty International’s report on the farmer/herders conflict in parts of the North.

In the report released in December last year, titled, ‘Harvest of death: Three years of bloody clashes between farmers and herders,’ AI said the clashes claimed 3,641 lives in the past three years and accused the government of failing to bring the perpetrators to justice, an allegation the Federal Government refuted.

Atiku reacted to the report, saying President Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to protect the people.

But Bodejo described Atiku’s reaction as “a naked dance in the market place.”

He said, “We totally condemn the desperate vituperation of Atiku for latching on the false Amnesty International report with the hope of garnering political capital from the farmers/herders conflict.”

“We call on our members and peace-loving Nigerians not only to condemn him for the naked dance in the market place but to totally reject him as a presidential candidate.

“This is because his intentions are inimical to progress, development and peaceful coexistence of the country.”

The Fulani socio-cultural association’s leader said former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be blamed for “foisting a shadowy character like Atiku as vice-president on the nation, and now trying desperately to bring him back as president.”

He also called on traditional institutions in Atiku’s home state of Adamawa to strip him of his title as Waziri Adamawa for his alleged open hatred for Fulani pastoralists.

The PDP candidate, he further alleged, had surrounded himself with “ethnic irredentists and hate-speech merchants that have been profiling the Fulani race and calling for genocide.”

Bodejo called on Buhari to direct the security agencies to place Atiku under surveillance for his alleged inciting statements against the herders.

“His statement as a presidential candidate is capable of destabilising the country, especially considering that he is currently surrounded by anarchists and hate-speech merchants feeding on the lucrative industry of fake news,” he stated.

