Promo: UBA Rewards 20 Customers With N30m

Published:

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has awarded N1.5 million each to 20 customers for emerging lucky winners at the just concluded WISE SAVERS PROMO grand finale draw, totaling N30 million.



Speaking at the event which held yesterday in Lagos at UBA House, UBA Group Executive, (Digital and Customer Banking), Anant Rao, expressed satisfaction at the level of response received from customers across the country while the campaign lasted.



He said that the campaign was targeted at rewarding loyal customers and also inculcating in them the habit of saving regularly.



He noted that 425, 000 customers qualified for the draw that was conducted before stakeholders that saw 20 customers emerging lucky winners.



He said: “It is very easy to spend money but to save is a habit. Our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support our customers and to encourage them to save.”



Rao urged others customers to take advantage of the subsequent draws that would be taking place across the country by cultivating the habit of saving regularly in their UBA accounts.



Meanwhile, the criteria for qualifying for the draw was to save at least thirty thousand naira in the bank account or in the instalment of ten thousand naira in three months in any of the UBA branches across the country.



Also, Executive Director, Marketing (Lagos and West Bank), Ayoku Liasi, who emphasised that the promo was a way of deeply appreciating loyal customers across the country, said that the campaign started in September last year and was expected to continue this year.



He assured customers and stakeholders that the current campaign and the subsequent ones would be free and fair and industry best practices would be upheld with utmost transparency.



Group Head (Customer Service and Complaints management), Prince Ayewo, who dialed numbers of the lucky customers before stakeholders and contacting them for their win, said that the cash prizes would be delivered to customers at their door steps across the country.



Meanwhile, the lucky winners that were successfully contacted could not conceal their amazement at the cash prize and expressed their profound gratitude to UBA for the initiative that would enhance their lives.

Share This