Pro Ambode Supporters Storm Lagos State House Of Assembly

Published:

Supporters of outgoing Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi has stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to protest his proposed impeachment, it had emerged.



The protesters are calling on the House to discontinue talks of impeaching the Governor, which formed part of the discussions at its plenary session on Monday.



It will be recalled that at the plenary on January 28, 2019, there were allegations against Ambode that the 2019 budget, which had not yet been presented to the Assembly, was already incurring expenditure.



After deliberations, the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa allegedly pleaded with the Lawmakers who proposed immediate impeachment to give Ambode one week to respond to the allegations. Nonetheless, he asked those pushing for the governor’s impeachment to start collecting signatures.



The protesters marched to the front of the House complex, bearing placards on which were inscribed: ‘No to Impeachment’, ‘Stop Scaring Investors and Tourists from Lagos’, ‘Let Us Welcome PMB and PYO Peacefully for Lagos Rally’, ‘We Stand with Ambode’, among others.



They also chanted in Yoruba, calling on the Assembly to allow Ambode finish his term in office.

Share This