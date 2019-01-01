Presidency To Air 58 Minutes Documentary On Buhari's Achievements On TV

Published:

The Presidency would on 1st and 2nd January 2019 air a 58 minutes documentary on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari on selected TV Stations.





This was the press statement issued by his spokesman Femi Adesina on the documentary.





AIRING OF ‘ FIRST TERM OF PRESIDENT BUHARI: IS CHANGE HERE?’ A DOCUMENTARY



The Media and Publicity department of the State House has put together a 58-minute documentary on the efforts of the President Buhari administration in tackling the challenges it met on the ground.



Entitled, ‘FIRST TERM OF PRESIDENT BUHARI: IS CHANGE HERE?’, the documentary gives more insight into various attempts by the administration to make Nigeria a better place.



It is made up of interviews from officials of the administration with first-hand information on how the challenges are being tackled.



This documentary will air on Channels Television on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 (New Year Day) between 8 and 9pm and on the Network Service of the NTA on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the same time belt.



Kindly watch.



Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 31, 2018

Share This