Poor Family Hands Over 16 Years Old Girl In Marriage To 56 Old Drunkard In Anambra State

Published:

PRISCA ABEL WROTE



This man in the picture carrying this girl on his leg is by name Izuchukwu Igwilo from the well known very rich Igwilo family in Ozubulu Anambra State. The man himself "Izuchukwu" is mentally unbalance. He is suffering from demented brain.



He is not normal and at the same time he is a drunkard, and he will be at least 56 years old. Now his family wants to marry a wife for him and they got this small girl for him. A 16 years old girl, This girl is from a very poor family... POVERTY IS A VERY BIG BASTARD ..



The family of this small girl did not waste time to hand over their daughter to Izu's family just because the Igwilo family are very rich.



This girl is under age for Heaven sake. This is completely evil. Yes a big evil because Izu will not be the one to be servicing this girl because he can not do anything. This girl will turn to a sex slave to that family and the community ( Everybody will just be collecting their own share)



Devil shame on you.



I know that they brainwashed this girls family that the girl will take care of Izu's large share of land's and other properties, but that will not make them to destroy this little girls future.



To confirm the a regular reader of CKN News Ogbuefi Jekwe Nwa Ozubulu posted this comment on CKN New Facebook page in reaction to the storyI



"I know the guy well, infact he's my village guy, he's mentally challenged and has drinking problem but the truth is that the blame should go to the girl's family because they are the ones that allow the marriage to go on"

