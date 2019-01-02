Police Is Attempting To Break Into My House..Dino Melaye Cries Out

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye, on Wednesday, alleged that the police is attempting to break down his doors and vandalise his home.



On his Twitter handle , Melaye said the police now have toolboxes brought by a police explosive ordnance disposal van with which , they intend to break down his doors .



He said , “Police bringing in tool boxes to break doors and vandalize my house. Police EOD truck just brought them .”



The police had laid siege to the Abuja home of the senator representing Kogi West on Friday .



The police said they have an arrest warrant for the senator , over allegations that he shot and injured a police sergeant in Kogi State. They also vowed to continue the siege until they are able to arrest the senator .



The action of the police has been condemned by the Senate president , Bukola Saraki

Share This