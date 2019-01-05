Police IG Idris Meets Buhari In Aso Rock As Retiring Date Expires

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, met behind closed doors on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



There was no disclosure of the agenda of the meeting, which ended around 2.35pm, a day after Idris was officially due to have retired from service on January 3.



He will also clock 60 years on January 15.



There have been speculation that Buhari plans to extend Idris’ tenure so that he can oversee the security of the February polls.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has long opposed the speculated plan.

Share This