Police Arrests Those Behind Killing And Burning Of Lady In Cross River State

Published:

The Cross River State Police Command has said it is on the trail of more suspects that took part in the lynching of a woman, Vivian, also known as Chinagold, in Obudu Local Government Area of the state.



The Public Relations Officer of the command, Irene Ugbo,said on Thursday in Calabar that though some suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman, others were still on the run.



Ugbo pointed out that contrary to the claim in some quarters that only one or two persons were involved in the act, the police were aware that more suspects were behind the dastardly act.



“We are going after as many suspects as we can track down. Some are already in our custody. We are aware that it is not one or two persons that committed the act,” the PPRO stated.



She frowned on jungle justice and said the police would leave nothing to chance to ensure that all, who participated in the lynching of the woman, were arrested and prosecuted.



The woman was accused of stealing a motorcycle and was dragged from her Bekpam layout home, thoroughly beaten before she was set ablaze by a mob at the commercial motorcyclists’ park.





Another version of the story is that the woman’s murder was a reprisal by members of the Klans cult over the murder of their gang member, one Peter Akikieye, in the Obanliku Local Government Area of the state.



Until his death, Akikieye was a commercial motorcyclist in Obudu.

Share This