Police Arrests Four Church Robbers In Ogun State

Men of the Ogun State police command have arrested four suspected robbers who specialise in robbing churches and places of worship in Ijebu area of the state.



The suspects, Akinniyi Moses 43, Ogunfowoke Kayode 23, Michael Idogun 35, and Izunna Odah 29, were arrested following series of complaints from different churches that had fallen victims to their activities, the police said in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday.



According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested based on a tip-off. “On interrogation, they confessed being responsible for the attacks on churches in the area.



Among the churches they confessed they had robbed are Methodist Church Oru ijebu, Love of Epistles Church Ago iwoye and a building at Ajebo in Oru ijebu,” the statement indicated.



Oyeyemi further disclosed: “Recovered from them are a double-barrel locally-made pistol, 17.62mm live ammunition, five DBSG live cartridges, six handsets, three Ox fans, one big speaker, two VSO identity cards, one plasma TV, two gas cylinders, one bullet proof vest, five stabilizers, one church bell, two pistol purse and one jack knife.”



All the items, he said had been identified by their owners.



The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to FSARS for discreet investigation. He warned that the command will not rest on its oars in its efforts to make Ogun a crime-free state.

