Police Arrests 13 Officers For Illegally Raiding Lagos Night Club

A team of anti cultism unit policemen arrested for unprofessional conduct



The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to the publication on pages 4 and 5 of the Punch Newspaper publication of Wednesday, January 9, 2019 with a headline "CCTV footage exposes policemen who raided Lagos night club "



Sequel to the publication, the CP directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning.



Presently, 13 out of the 19 officers that raided Lakers County night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation at the Command's X-Squad Section while the rest are expected to report to the investigation body before midnight.



Meanwhile, a team of detectives have been dispatched to the hotel to get evidence that would aid Investigation and ultimately, the prosecution of officers found culpable.



The CP hints that the Command will never cover up for any officer who breaches the standard operating procedure of the Force while carrying out his duties. He therefore assures that at the end of the ongoing investigation, the Command would as usual inform members of the public of the outcome of the probe.



CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State

