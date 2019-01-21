PDP Reacts To Buhari's Campaign Disruption In Jos

Published:

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described last Saturday’s alleged disruption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Jos as a sign of nemesis catching up with the ruling APC.



In a statement by chairman of PDP Media and Publicity Committee in the state, Abraham Yiljap, the party said the same crowd which disrupted the APC rally were the same hired from several places to stir trouble in Mangu during the PDP gubernatorial campaign flag-off rally.





During the APC presidential rally, the statement said the crowd destroyed most PDP campaign billboards in the city, destroyed cars and also stole most people’s handsets/personal belongings before eventually turning on their paymasters by taking over the podium.



“Vehicles were dispatched to all the over 300 electoral wards in Plateau. Political office holders were ordered out of their offices to go to their local areas and mobilise the people. Not yet done, human contractors were dispatched to neighbouring Bauchi, Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states as well as the federal capital to rent and ferry people to Jos. They brought in mostly children and teenagers. But they had enough supply of thugs.





“Some people were offered N3000 each to come and spend the day with the president. What a prize to pay to rent a crowd! It is now evident to all that Governor Lalong and his party have indeed lost the battle for the soul of Plateau State,” the PDP claimed.

