PDP Reacts To Amaechi's Leaked Audio Tape

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party says the leaked audio tape of Rotimi Amaechi had exposed the All Progressives Congress as having no plan for Nigeria’s development.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists the audio also revealed the alleged deceptions and contrivances of the APC to win the 2015 election.

Ologbondiyan said, “I think he (Amaechi) has a huge responsibility to defend himself. But if his principal, President Buhari, feel the tape is normal, it is not our business in the PDP.

“What is out in the public domain is just a demonstration to Nigerians about the lies, deceptions, contrivances and beguilement that the APC has deployed to win the 2015 election. It shows they have no plans, no agenda and no vision in whatever form as far as governance is concerned for Nigerians.”

Share This