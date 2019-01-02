PDP Accuses Presidency Of Diverting Military Funds For Buhari’s Campaign

Published:

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has accused the Presidency of diverting military funds for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign.

The PPCO also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Service (DSS) and INTERPOL to probe the alleged diversion of N1.032 trillion for the acquisition of Etisalat Nigeria and Key Stone Bank by Buhari’s family.

The Director Media and Publicity of the PPCO, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, that the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were also working hard to compromise officials of the INEC to rig the February 16 presidential election.

“We make this demand in view of public insinuations that the money may have been sourced from funds meant for the purchase of weapons for our soldiers.

“More so, the Buhari Presidency has blatantly refused to respond to allegations that military fund is being used to finance President Buhari’s re-election campaign which even manifested in the use of military resources to produce APC’s campaign materials, including an electronic memento book by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali.

“The PPCO is deeply worried by the disturbing videos of our gallant soldiers languishing and being killed by insurgents due to neglect and failure of the Buhari administration to adequately equip them in the fronts.

“The PPCO calls for an urgent investigation into the alleged link between the reportedly diverted military funds and the N1.032 trillion said to have been used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s family members for corrupt acquisition in 9 Mobile Nigeria and Keystone Bank Plc.

“The PPCO calls for an independent and system-wide investigation by the INTERPOL, Directorate of State Services (DSS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the alleged links between the two funds.

“This concerted investigation has become imperative following President Buhari’s failure to directly speak out on the allegations against his family members, as well as explain how they came about the sum of N1.032 trillion for the alleged acquisition.

“The attention of the PPCO has been drawn to a vicious attempt by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to use diversionary tactics to dismiss allegations of corruption hanging directly on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The APC is attempting to dismiss revelations that family members of President Buhari’s involvement in acquiring substantial shares in both the 9 Mobile and Keystone Bank Plc that is worth over a N1 trillion,” the PPCO said.

