Our Mother Died Of Family Mismanagement..Jimoh Ibrahim's Younger Brother

Jimoh Ibrahim’s brother, Dipo, says that their mother who died in a fire mishap died as a result of family mismanagement.



Dipo, who released a brief statement on the incident on Sunday, denied that the deceased was killed by a candle fire.



The statement read, “Dipo Jimoh (last born and the closest son to the late mother, Mrs Theresa Jimoh), who recently graduated from the Columbia University, and the MD/CEO of Barama Energy Resources, has denounced the root cause of his mother’s death as candle fire. He also denied that her remains were deposited in a morgue by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.



“Dipo has promised to face any heavy weight individual or group, which plans to misinterpret or confuse the populace about the root cause of his mother’s death. My mother died as a result of family complications and mismanagement.”



When he was called for further explanation, he said he would not make any further comments for now.



When Jimo Ibrahim’s reaction to his brother’s statement was sought, he simply said, “Please don’t involve me in that. My mother has just died; I am bereaved. I have no comment.”



The septuagenarian was in her house at the Victoria Garden City Estate when she was burnt to death by fire that engulfed her apartment in the early hours of Saturday.



An official of the state fire service had said preliminary information revealed that she was praying when she probably dozed off and that a candle she lit started the fire.



Her remains were reportedly deposited in a morgue after the intervention of firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service.



In 2011, the deceased was kidnapped in Igbotako, Ondo State, and was released in Sapele, Delta State, after the family reportedly paid huge sums of money as ransom.



She was then relocated to the VGC in Lagos after she was released by her abductors.



The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in a tweet, claimed that the fire was caused by power surge.



“Please let’s all endeavour to check all power units in our individual homes regularly,” the agency added.

