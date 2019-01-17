Town Hall Meeting:Osinbajo Rescues Buhari On Question Relating To Ex SGF Babachir’s Probe

Published:

Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo came to the rescue of his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari , who struggled with a question on whether the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Babachir Lawal , would be prosecuted.

Osinbajo and Buhari was responding to questions at a town hall tagged, ‘ The Candidate’ .

The moderator , Kadariah Ahmed , asked why the anti - graft war seemed one - sided in the light of the failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to prosecute him over two years after his sack.

Buhari said, “To be fair, I have to be careful. If there are strong allegations backed by evidence , contracts awarded, we take them to the courts through the EFCC and the ICPC and we have to trust the system and allow them to complete investigations. If we take people in the way people did during military … Democracy does not permit that .

“If there are strong allegations , we will ask you to go like the former SGF .”

When asked why Babachir was not prosecuted since his alleged crime was strong enough to warrant his dismissal.

As Buhari struggled with a response, Osinbajo interjected, saying the EFCC had been given a clear directive to probe anyone.

Osinbajo added , “The matter is already before EFCC and I believe a directive has been issued regarding all people who have cases before the EFCC and I am sure each and everybody who has an allegation against them and duly investigated would be put on trial without a doubt .”

