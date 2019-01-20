Oshiomhole Slams Retired Army Generals Plotting To Stop Buhari's Second Term Bid

Published:

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday slammed former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other retired generals for trying to stop the second term bid of President Muhammad Buhari. He said the future of Nigeria was not in the hands of retired generals.



“The future of Nigeria is not in the hands of retired generals. Yesterday belonged to them, today belongs to Nigerians,” Oshiomole declared at the Presidential campaign of the APC held at the Trade Fair complex in Minna, Niger state capital.



The APC chairman who addressed a large crowd of party faithful, said “Some generals have gathered and said that Buhari should not do eight years, even when some of them did more than eight years. Obasanjo did 13 1/2 years yet they don’t want Buhari to do eight years”.



Oshiomole also accused some retired generals of truncating the anti corruption war in the country, submitting that “when Buhari came and sent everyone that stole money to jail they toppled him… they kept him away for 3 1/2 years and they spent 9 years.



“They wanted to continue in government but God did not support them”.



According to the APC chairman, with the huge crowd of party faithful that welcomed President Buhari in Uyo, Bauchi, Kaduna and other states he had visited, “there is no doubt that he will win the election next month



“Atiku will remain in America if he sees the big crowd.”



Oshiomole said APC, because of the large following it enjoys from Nigerians,

did not need to rig election as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was alleging.



Instead, Oshiomole said it was the PDP that was an expert in rigging, threatening that the APC would soon begin showing the videos of where Obasanjo and Atiku were planning to rig election way back in 2015 on national and some private television stations where “Obj said election must be do or die.”



He accused the opposition PDP of causing the economic problem facing Nigeria today saying that N16 billion was taken from the treasury during the Obasanjo regime with nothing to show for it, saying that Atiku Abubakar and Obasanjo should account for the money.



“There is no way someone can repair the damage the PDP did to Nigeria in 16 years in 3 years”. Oshiomole declared



The APC chairman also drew the attention of potential voters to the fact that “the ballot paper will be very long, there are 91 candidates on the ballot so you must open your eyes very well.

Share This