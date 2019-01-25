Onnoghen' Suspension ,A Coup Against Judiciary...NBA

Published:

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has described the suspension of Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen as “attempted coup against the judiciary” and demands the reversal of the suspension.

In a statement issued its place, Paul Usoro (SAN) on Friday, the association said the action of the executive arm of government “portends a slide into anarchy and complete deconstruction of the Rule of Law and due process.”

Aside calling on the President to reverse the decision, the NBA also called on the National Assembly to “assert its constitutional authority and powers and prevent this slide into chaos and erosion of the Rule of Law.”

The statement read in parts: “The Nigerian Bar Association unequivocally rejects and condemns this

attempted coup against the Nigerian Judiciary and evident suspension of the Nigerian Constitution by the Executive arm of the Federal Government.

“The action of the Executive portends a slide into anarchy and complete deconstruction of the Rule of Law and due process. It amounts to an absolute breach of the Constitution and the usurpation of the powers of the Senate and the Nigerian Judicial Council.

“It is unfortunate that the Executive Branch of Government purports to suspend the CJN on the basis of an alleged ex-parte order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal – the same Tribunal that, to the knowledge of the Executive, had, only the previous day, Tuesday, 22 January 2019 adjourned its proceedings to Monday, 28 January 2019 and has before it a Motion on Notice that is yet to be argued, seeking the same reliefs as were contained in the purported ex-parte application, to wit, the suspension of the CJN amongst others.

“We call on the Federal Government to avert the looming constitutional crisis precipitated by its ill-advised action. In particular, the Nigerian Bar Association demands the reversal of the purported suspension of Honorable Mr. Justice Walter S C Onnoghen, GCON.”

Share This