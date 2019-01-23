One Dies,Many Injured At Buhari's Campaign In Borno

Published:

A young man was confirmed dead and many others injured at a stampede during the All Progressives Congress’ presidential campaign rally at Ramat Squire in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday.



Thousands of supporters, while struggling for a glimpse of President Buhari, had climbed the roof of a pavilion which suddenly collapsed and caused the stampede.





Borno Deputy Governor Usman Mamman Durkwa and the state APC governorship candidate, Professor Babagana Umara Zullum had separately on Monday visited the victims at the State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri.



There, a doctor and a nurse confirmed that only one person died.

Share This