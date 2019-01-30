Obasanjo,Atiku Meet Again In Lagos (Pictures)

Published:

Share This

The Presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar today again met with his former boss Olusegun Obasanjo at an event held in Lagos.The event was put together by elite club,Island club.The former President used the occasion once again to eulogize the qualities of his former Vice aand took a swipe on incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.Also at the event was Senate President Bukola Saraki and other dignatories