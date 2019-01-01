North,South West Against My 2023 Presidential Ambition ...Rochas Okorocha

Published:

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday alleged that some unnamed persons from the South West and North were ganging up against his 2023 presidential ambition.



Okorocha spoke to journalists at his Ogboko country home in the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.



He said despite the orchestrated plot against his political career, he would contest for Presidency in 2023.



The governor alleged that his current political predicaments in the ruling All Progressives Congress started two years ago in Lagos State.



According to him, an unnamed politician summoned his political subordinates including his deputy, Eze Madumere, to Lagos and plotted the chart to stop his political ambition by all means.



The governor said, “What I am suffering now in APC started two years ago in Lagos. They called my subordinates including my deputy and asked them to team up to fight me.



“Hope Uzodinma joined them lately. They decided to use him because they saw him as a strong person, being a sitting senator.



“The whole thing is about my 2023 presidential ambition. They want to shut out any Igbo man who is strong politically from the 2023 presidential race. But despite the gang up, I must contest for President in 2023.”



Okorocha also alleged that there was an ongoing conspiracy to stop him from going to the Senate in 2019.



Saying that he was too big to represent just a senatorial district after being a governor for eight years , the governor said his mission to the Senate was to go and make a positive difference.



“There is a conspiracy to stop me from going to the Senate. Hope Uzodinma has joined Senator Osita Izunaso. There is an alliance with Jones Onyereri. They will use security agencies to stop me. I am going to the Senate to make a positive difference,” he said.



Okorocha said he was fighting what he called neo-colonialism in Imo politics.



Maintaining that political forces from the West and North were working to hijack the state’s politics, the governor said, “If care is not taken, a time will come in Imo State that before a sitting governor appoints a commissioner, he will first get an approval from either the West or the North.



“Most of the Igbo elite have compromised but I am the only person who has not compromised and will not compromise.”

