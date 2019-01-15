Nnamdi Kanu Outlines How He Will Run Biafran Republic

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given a prototype of how Biafra system of government will be like when a sovereign state of Biafra is achieved.

Leader of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, “the proposed Constitution of the upcoming United States of Biafra is that Biafra will run a unique political system designed to carter for the needs of our people.

“We are going to have nation states; we will have an Igbo Nation within Biafra; we will have an Efik Nation within Biafra; We will have Annag Nation within Biafra, if they so choose. “We will also have Ijaw Nation within Biafra; we will have Isoko Nation within Biafra, Idoma Nation within Biafra; we will equally have Igala Nation within Biafra, and they will all be autonomous. “Each nation state will control the resources in their own land.

The only thing that will bind us together will be a common defence, economic, health and education policy. The people will develop the rest policies according to the pace that they wish or they decided amongst themselves to go by.”

According to Mazi Kanu, laws will be done in local languages, Igbo Parliament will make their own laws in Igbo language. Ijaw Parliament will make their own laws in Ijaw language.

The same thing applies to Ibibio and others so that when people are lying to us, we will know because you know lying is good in English Language. But you can’t deceive the people when you are actually speaking in the language that they understand.”

Share This