Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Biafran Referendum Will Hold On Nigeria's Presidential Election Day..Nnamdi Kanu

Published: January 29, 2019
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said  IPOB will hold a  referendum  on the  sovereign state of Biafra on  February 16,  a date the Independent National Electoral Commission has set aside for presidential and National Assembly elections.

Kanu in a  statement  by   spokesman for  IPOB, Emma Powerful,  said the group would come out with  the modalities for the referendum in a few days time.

The statement read in part, “We wish to announce officially to the people of Biafra both home and in the Diaspora, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently in London to join his family and see  his child he hadn’t seen because of his illegal  detention.

“He will also discuss with IPOB top family members in London to finalise the way forward for the  Biafra referendum that will hold on February 16, 2019.”

It added,  “Kanu is currently meeting with IPOB high command in Europe to perfect plans for the referendum which will go side by side with the February 16 presidential poll.”

