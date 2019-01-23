Nigeria's Top Cop Abba Kyari Reacts To Allegations Of Pilfering Money Of Late Notorous Millionaire Kidnapper

Published:

The Head of Police IRT team DCP Abba Kyari has replied the allegations of pilfering against him by the family of a dead notorious kidnapper .



Kyari was reacting to the story published in Premium Times which accused him of depleting the money left by the alleged multimillionaire kidnapper .



He has also vwed to sue the online paper in order to clear his name.



Here was his response to the allegations



"Friends: My Response to a Good friend who came across this Unverified lies from a Big Kidnapper’s Wife than Can be easily Verified and investigated by Any Nigerian:



We have Nothing to do with a Private account carrying Names Of People from the South East Flaunted by the Kidnappers Wife, In this BVN Era Bank accounts can easily be investigated and Cash movements and Owners can easily be traced and Arrested for Questioning. All lies from the wife of a kidnap Kingpin whom we refused to Negotiate With. The Family of the Kidnapper were Begging to Settle with us but we refused then they vowed to Spent money to Spoil our names as all their Efforts to transfer the case out of our office failed.



They now went to a Small media Outfit who are not Ready to verify the Authenticity Of the Stories from the Kidnapper’s Wife who Jump bail given to her because of her Small baby and is on the Run, She is Vowing to Enjoy the proceeds of her late kidnapper Husband’s Crime as if there is no Laws in this Country. We are Suing Premiun Times for linking our names to Some Fictitious/Unknown accounts carrying names of people frm South East. I have never seen those accounts and they will tell the Court Why they are linking me to account I don’t know of.



More Over all the Exhibits including 13 houses and 13 vehicles and the 100 Million Naira Cash we froze in the late Kidnap Kingpin’s Bank Account Using Court Order are Intact as Motion for the forfeiture of the properties and Money freeze in the bank account to the Federal Government are before Owerri High Court.



We are not Relenting, We are used to this type of Baseless accusations/Lies coming when uncompromising Officers are handling cases of big and Billionaire kidnappers like this. Everybody Saw the Lies frm Evans Billionaire Kidnapper, His Lawyers and wife.



The moment you refused to Negotiate with them, They will Sponsor lies against you in Anger. Had it been we agreed to Negotiate with the Family of the Death Kidnap Kingpin and collected 50 Million Naira(50percent Of what we Froze in the Kidnapper’s Account) and 6 out Of the 13 properties they Offered Us, nobody would have heard of this Case. Friends we have nothing to hide, We want Anybody or Organization to investigate this matter and See the truth. We are also Surely Going to Court against The Publisher Of this False Story trying to Spoil our names and Hard Earn Reputation. Most grateful for all your Concerns Please."

Share This