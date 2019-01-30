Nigeria's Singing Sensation Kelechi Okwuchi Reaches Finals Of America's Gots Talents

Published:

Kelechi Okwuchi a survivor of the 2005 sosoliso plane crash, has moved through to the finals of Americas Got Talent where she performed “you are the reason” by Callum Scott.



This performance gave her a ‘Golden buzzer’ from judge Simon Cowell moving her to the finals.



She became famous during America’s Got talent after receiving a yes from all four judges during her first audition on the show where she sang Ed Sheeran’s ‘thinking out loud’ on Tuesday 6 June 2017.



She gained the attention of viewers across the world with her story but does not want people to vote for her based on that.





She is described as an inspiration to people all over the world and this is shown through her story and bravery.



After her moment on the show on January 29th 2019 she took to her twitter page to show appreciation saying, “I will never ever forget this moment and this feeling. Not ever. I’m incredibly grateful to God for giving me yet another performance to look forward to on the America’s Got Talent stage. Whatever happens, I’m humbled.”

