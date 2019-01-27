Nigerian Prostitution Syndicate Arrested In Dubai

Published:

Another Prostitution Gang arrested in the past

A gang of three was recently arrested for prostitution and human trafficking in Dubai, they were arrested for falsely manipulating unsuspecting Nigerians with the promise of providing them with decent jobs in the United Arab Emirates and upon arrival of their victims, they are dispossessed of their passports and other personal belongings before forcing them into prostitution.

The gang members namely Chinonso Emmanuel Onuabuchi, Ifeanyi Clement Nnamoko and Nneamaka blessing Okafor were arrested after the Association of Enugu Indigenes (UAE) led by its chairman Mr. Kingsley C Eze was informed that an indigene of its state (Enugu) was deceived from Nigeria to dubai by the culprits, forced and molested into prostitution.

Upon receiving the information, Mr. Eze informed the authorities and the Nigerian Embassy in Dubai of the development and the traffickers were investigated and apprehended.

Speaking to the victim Blessing Nkiru Eze, she told our reporter that she was promised a better life with decent job in Dubai by Nneamaka Blessing Okafor but when she got to Dubai, it was a different story all together. According to the victim (Blessing Nkiru Eze) she informed us that she was terribly beaten, stripped naked and molested.

In a video tape made available to our reporter, the culprits Chinonso Emmanuel Onuabuchi, Ifeanyi Clement Nnamoko and Nneamaka blessing Okafor can be seen harassing the victim while she was stripped naked, insulted and threatened by the gang.

Speaking to the president of the association Mr. Kingsley C Eze said the recent influx of Nigerians mostly under aged with fake promises of a better life and job in Dubai is becoming alarming and warned perpetrators of such act to desist from it as his association in collaboration with the State and Federal government and with the authorities in Dubai will make sure they are all brought to book and face the consequences of the Law.

Mr. Kingsley Eze speaking further advised parents and guardians back home in Nigeria to be very careful of people whom will approach them with false promises of a better life for their wards abroad with the assurance of giving them a job or other forms of enticement because most of the time, that is not always the case as the wards are mostly taken abroad solely for the purpose of human trafficking and prostitution as he said “The United Arab Emirates (UAE) chapter of Association of Enugu state Indigenes is officially calling the attention of well-meaning indigenes of the state to the growing rate of human trafficking of its state’s indigenes in UAE.”

Recounting the case of Miss Blessing Nkiru Eze, the association president Mr. Kingsley C. Eze informed us that the issue was brought to his attention by a well-meaning Nigerian and upon hearing the barbaric way Chinonso Emmanuel Onuabuchi, Ifeanyi Clement Nnamoko and Nneamaka blessing Okafor have been treating the victim (Blessing), he and other members of the Association swung into action in unraveling the truth behind the information and with the help of the Police, Nigerian Embassy and the good people of Enugu state in Dubai were able to trace and apprehend the culprits.

He said the case is being currently handled by the authorities and efforts are being made to return the victim back to Nigeria as he advised both parents and young adults to do diligent background check of people coming to them with the promise of a better life abroad while promising the protection of Enugu state indigenes from such unscrupulous sets of people saying that perpetrators of such acts will definitely face the wrath of the law if they don’t desist from it.



Enugu Indigenes in the UAE work closely with the Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor on Diaspora and Special Projects, Barr Mrs Olangwa Ezekwu who ensures that their is a synergy with the Diaspora and Enugu State Government. The Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor on Diaspora and Special Projects has ensured that the young lady is back safely in Enugu and will work hard to rehabilitate her.

