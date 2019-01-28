Nigerian Police Retires 7 DIGs (See Names Of Those Retired )

Published:

There was an indication on Sunday that the careers of the seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police that the new Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, inherited had come to an end.



The DIGs are Habila Joshak (Operations), Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Logistics and Supply), Mohammed Katsina (Research and Planning), Maigari Dikko (Finance and Administration), Emmanuel Inyang (Information and Communications Technology), Sani Mohammed (Training and Development) and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, (Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department).



It was gathered that the DIGs had been served their retirement letters, preparatory to the appointment of new DIGs.



However, an aide of Oshodi-Glover said the DIG was not aware that he had been sacked.



But a policeman, who was part of Joshak security detail, said the DIG had received his letter.



He said, “The DIG has received a letter to that effect.”



Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.

Share This